By EWN • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 13:31

Photocredit Quironsalud Marbella

New medical service for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer at the Marbella Quirónsalud Hospital

An Oncology Committee made up of all the health professionals involved in the diagnosis, treatment and recovery processes for this disease make consensual and personalised decisions for each case

The Oncology Unit of the Marbella Quirónsalud Hospital has joined in an innovative medical assistance model for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer known as Oncology Comprehensive Unit. Doctor Jorge Contreras, the Head of the Unit explains “this is a differential, advanced, modern medical assistance unit, where all the services an oncology patient may require are provided within the same circuit, so patients are seen by these health professionals from start to end of their disease”.

This is an organisational structure where patients are accompanied throughout the entire process. A multidisciplinary culture and the latest diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for the treatment of cancer make the difference to this unique project which, in the words of our expert, “provides all the specialist healthcare professionals the cancer patient needs throughout the process of their disease”. In this sense, Doctor Contreras highlights the unit includes members of the teams from Advanced Medical Oncology, Radiotherapy Oncology (which applies the most technologically-advanced treatments), Linear Accelerator and the remaining network-associated services such as the Psychology and Nutrition Units.

Cancer is a complex pathology that requires a multidisciplinary approach in order to provide expectations of success. One of the differentiating aspects of the Oncology Comprehensive Unit is a working model where various specialists work jointly and coordinated in order to offer patients the latest therapy developments. Our expert points out that “all oncology patients that are seen at the Marbella Quirónsalud Hospital receive a therapy proposal by an oncology committee. This means that the decision is not based on the opinion of one professional alone, but on a joint assessment of all the professionals involved in the diagnosis, treatment and disease recovery processes, whether these might be surgeons, oncology doctors, radiotherapists …”.

The Oncology Comprehensive Unit means a very important development, as it brings together all the best professionals, the most advanced technology and a meticulous personalised approach, which allows to attain the best clinical results. This is an networked organisational structure integrated by the hospitals of the Quirónsalud group in Marbella, Malaga and Campo de Gibraltar. All the professionals within the Oncology Comprehensive Unit are committed to each patient, contributing their experience and knowledge with the clear mission to offer the best assistance possible.