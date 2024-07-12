Salobreña community mourns beloved animal advocate

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 14:14

Salobreña remembers Gersom with love Image: Facebook/ Saskia van Diesen

THE Salobreña Town Hall held a minute of silence on July 8, in memory of Gersom Muñoz Da Silva, who tragically passed away in a traffic accident recently at the age of 38.

Gersom Muñoz Da Silva’s Legacy of Animal Welfare Remembered

Gersom was a beloved and well-known member of the community, celebrated for his dedication to animal welfare. He and his wife, Gema Palma, founded SOS Salobreña seven years ago, providing a refuge for countless abandoned animals.

Remembering Gersom: A Compassionate Friend to All

Gersom’s compassion and kindness left a lasting impact on those who knew him. His home was a sanctuary for animals, and he was known as a devoted friend to both humans and animals. The community gathered in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento to honour his memory, reflecting on the immeasurable contributions he made.

The town hall extended heartfelt condolences to his wife, Gema Palma, his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Gersom’s legacy of love and care for animals continues to inspire the Salobreña community.

For more Axarquia news and events click here