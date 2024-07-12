Snorkeling Hotspots on the Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 18:18

Underwater wonders Image: Shutterstock/ Sven Hansche

THE Costa Calida offers a treasure trove of snorkelling spots, each with its own unique charm and marine life.

Cartagena: Dive into History Beneath the Waves

Cartagena stands out for its rich history beneath the waves. Diving here unveils archaeological relics in the Costa Cálida‘s protected waters, shielded from the fierce Levante winds. La Azohía, a quaint fishing village near Cartagena, is perfect for beginners, with its calm waters situated against the cliffs of Cabo Tiñoso, offering dive sites ranging from 12 to 42 metres deep, including submerged caves teeming with marine life.

Explore the Underwater Wonders of Mazarrón

Mazarrón stretches over 35 kilometres of coastline, featuring secluded coves and impressive underwater caves ideal for both novice and experienced divers. The diving area extends ten miles around the port, accommodating dives up to 60 metres deep.

Águilas: Majestic Cliffs and Safe Diving Spots

Further south, Águilas boasts a stunning underwater landscape from Peñón de la Cueva de Los Lobos to Punta Parda. Its majestic cliffs and beautiful beaches provide numerous safe diving spots. Protected by the Sierra del Cantar, Águilas enjoys warm waters minimally affected by Levante and Norte winds.

The Costa Calida promises unforgettable snorkeling adventures, blending history, biodiversity, and natural beauty beneath its waters.

