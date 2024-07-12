Snorkeling Hotspots on the Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 18:18
Underwater wonders
Image: Shutterstock/ Sven Hansche
THE Costa Calida offers a treasure trove of snorkelling spots, each with its own unique charm and marine life.
Cartagena stands out for its rich history beneath the waves. Diving here unveils archaeological relics in the Costa Cálida‘s protected waters, shielded from the fierce Levante winds. La Azohía, a quaint fishing village near Cartagena, is perfect for beginners, with its calm waters situated against the cliffs of Cabo Tiñoso, offering dive sites ranging from 12 to 42 metres deep, including submerged caves teeming with marine life.
Mazarrón stretches over 35 kilometres of coastline, featuring secluded coves and impressive underwater caves ideal for both novice and experienced divers. The diving area extends ten miles around the port, accommodating dives up to 60 metres deep.
Further south, Águilas boasts a stunning underwater landscape from Peñón de la Cueva de Los Lobos to Punta Parda. Its majestic cliffs and beautiful beaches provide numerous safe diving spots. Protected by the Sierra del Cantar, Águilas enjoys warm waters minimally affected by Levante and Norte winds.
The Costa Calida promises unforgettable snorkeling adventures, blending history, biodiversity, and natural beauty beneath its waters.
For more Costa Calida articles and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.