Summer fun for kids in Marina Alta

By Eugene Costello • Updated: 12 Jul 2024 • 19:04

Poster for the event designed by Eva Badia Costa CREDIT: lamarinaalta.com

Kids are well catered for in Marina Alta this summer, thanks to the Popular Festivals of Ondara Sant Jaume 2024.

There really is something for everyone, with water activities taking place at the municipal pool because of the ongoing drought. This kicks off the festival on Saturday July 20.

On Sunday July 21, there will be face-painting, bracelet workshops and a mini-disco. On Wednesday July 24 there will be children’s athletic games and a competition, plus a mechanical bull for fun.

On Friday July 26 at the Prado, there will be wooden and inflatable games, followed by a show with the magician Kaxinove.

And on Saturday July 27, the little ones will be treated to a circus workshop, then a circus show by the Zapatones troupe.

Bulls in wheelbarrows

Of great excitement for children will be the ‘bous en carretons’, bulls in wheelbarrows, a humane version of the famous Pamplona spectacle. These will take place at 7pm on Saturday, July 20; Monday 22, Friday 26 and Saturday 27. They will be leaving from the Plaza de Escuelas. There will also be giant inflatable bulls to be seen at the same time and place on Wednesday July 24.

A poster for these children’s activities was designed by Eva Badia Costa from Huelva, who was runner-up in the open call for the cover of the Sant Jaume 2024 book and can be seen on the home page image for this story.