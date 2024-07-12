The EU country of only children

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 12 Jul 2024 • 8:39

Love for the only child Credit: Vitaly Gariev, Pexels

“It is, in fact, a country of only children,” stated Pordata, noting that only 27 per cent of families have children, amongst whom 2/3 have only one child.

Portugal was listed by Pordata as the country with the most single child families in Europe. In the European Union, large families (including at least three children), represent 13 per cent of families with children, which is “double the proportion in Portugal,” stated Pordata.

Not only are there single children but the number of single-parent families in Portugal has now increased by 22 per cent; the number of people living alone has increased by 28 per cent.

The overwhelming majority of single-parent families is made up of women (87,3 per cent), which is 3,5 per cent more than the European average. Pordata highlighted that unlike Portugal, “In Estonia and Sweden, in around a third of single-parent families, the parent is a man.”

Yet, considering the fertility rates from Statistica, although Portugal has a low average of 1,37 fertility rate, Spain is positioned even lower with a rate of 1,29.

Nevertheless, it is apparent that Portugal´s population has been shrinking for decades. One of the reasons for the decline is the poor state of the economy, which leaves many unable to sustain children.

No longer an agricultural country, the costs of medication, vaccination, education, clothing and food, have become unattainable with a minimum wage of monthly €820 and roaring rent prices.

“With my salary, which is higher than the average salary in Lisbon, I cannot afford renting a flat because it’s too expensive,” said Nuncio Renzi, a sales executive living in Lisbon during a recent protest.

Under these conditions, it is no surprise that 30 per cent of the young Portuguese live abroad, as revealed in the Observatory of Migrations. More than 850,000 young people have now left the country; almost a third of them being women of fertile age.

With the unemployment rate as high as 23 per cent in 2024, Portugal remains to have the highest level of emigration in Europe and one of the highest in the world. In the current state, it appears that unless a solution is found, the Portuguese will have no appeal to have children.