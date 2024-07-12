By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 15:36

Hip swinging Salsa rhythms, and the sweet sounds of Havana, The Torremolinos Jazz festival continues with Pedro Pablo & Three Cuban Jazz on July 22.

This free open-air concert is the second installment in the Torremolinos Summer Jazz Festival, presented on July 2 is being put to in the Parque de la Batería. 9pm. In this installment of the festival, Costa del Sol music fans will be treated the sweet traditional rhythms of Cuba with Pedro Pablo & Three Cuban Jazz featuring the silky soulful voice and trombone Andiley Mojena.

Cuban-born Pedro Pablo Rodriguez, who graduated from the National School of Arts where he obtained his degree as an Instrumentalist and Percussionist and Ensemble Practice. After graduating he began to teach Cuban percussion with an emphasis on Cuban folklore.

Collaborator with Cuban greats, such as The Buena Vista Social Club, Pío Leiva and Eliades Ochoa, Pedro Pablo went on to form Pedro Pablo & Three Cuban Jazz, and on this latest tour his ensemble guides the audience on a voyage through the history of Cuban music with Latin Jazz, Bolero and Rumba. The format is composed of piano, percussion and double bass, which give the listener rich musical contrasts full of rhythmic feeling, elegance and sensuality.

Experience the most authentic and and pulsing beats of Pedro Pablo Rodriguez Mireles Three Cuban Jazz at The Torremolinos Summer Jazz Festival, Parque de la Batería, Torremolinos July 22. Entrance is free.