Tom Jones, Sexbomb in Marbella

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 20:00
Live and on tour, Sir Tom Jones. Photo: Official Tome Jones site-
The amazing, almost legendary, full-throated, robust baritone voice of Sir Tom Jones is back on tour and hits the Starlite festival in Marbella on Tuesday, July 23.
For as many as six decades, friend to Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin, among a host of other luminaries of popular culture, as well as singer of such timeless gems of international popular culture as What’s Up Pussy Cat, Green Green Grass of Home, Delilah, It’s Not Unusual, Sexbomb, and She’s a Lady, the Welsh-born singer, actor and much-loved TV personality, Sir Thomas Jones Woodward OBE, comes to the Costa del Sol for one night only Tuesday July 23.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many to experience the sound of the 20th and 21st century icon, ‘Sir Tom‘, whose music has consistently crossed as many generations as he has been in the business, is still belting out his classic repertoire at the noble age of 84.
Grammy winner in 1966 for ‘Best New Artist’ and again in 1989 together with the Art of Noise for their classic cover of Prince’s ‘Kiss’, he has converted into one of the most recognisable and most danced to artists in music history.
Concert tickers vary between €89 and €600 for this unforgettable experience on July 23.
Tickets can be bought from the Starlite website on starlitemarbella.koobin.com
