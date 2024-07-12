Torremolinos to enact new tourist housing rules

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 19:00

New restrictions: Housing development with shared pool in Spain. Credit: Alex Tihonovs/ Shutterstock

Torremolinos announces restrictions to be placed on tourist housing over the second half of 2024

Torremolinos mayor, Margarita del Cid has announced a new housing initiative, attempting to strike a balance between the income from tourism, which the community relies upon, and the housing needs of people who live there year-round.

The plan set out by Del Cid, called ´Live Torremolinos’, includes statutes seeking to limit short-term holiday rentals, while also striving not to stigmatise or exacerbate the divide between tourists and locals. One new rule will only allow tourist rentals of an apartment or house in a housing development if there are separate entrances for tourists, and tourists can only rent a property in a shared development if water and power bills can be separately calculated. That is to say, tourists can´t rent houses now in a gated community with a pool, for example.

Regular Inspections

The city government will require an inspection every five years of properties deemed legal to rent to tourists under these rules. As they require considerable redesign of existing spaces, and with consideration for accommodations already booked by tourists, the regulations will be gradually rolled out over the next six months.

Together with the Andalucian regional government, there is a proposal to create a geolocated map that will clearly show designated tourist housing. The plan also lays out a conceptual maximum density of tourist housing, seeking to help combat the limited supply of housing in the area.