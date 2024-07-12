Unicaja Malaga veteran retires

By Tristan Kirkland •
Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 13:22
Fan Favourite: Will Thomas shooting a free throw for Unicaja Malaga
Credit: Will Thomas’s Instagram page (@thecommonname)
Unicaja veteran retires
American Will Thomas will hang up his jersey after a 16-year career, including two separate stints with Unicaja Malaga in Spain´s ACB.
Fan favourite Will Thomas announces his retirement from basketball at 38 years old. The decorated veteran lifted a Euro Cup, a Spanish National Championship, and a Super Cup during his time with Valencia, and this last season, he helped Unicaja Malaga win the domestic Copa del Rey and the continental Champions League.
To help Unicaja lift these trophies in what has turned out to be his last season holds even more significance to many fans as it was his second run playing for the ‘Verdes’. He played two seasons with Malaga before signing with Valencia, where he led the team to their fourth Euro Cup victory, being awarded Finals MVP in that 2018–2019 campaign.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, United States, he played college basketball at George Mason University in Virginia before a short stint with the Washington Wizards. Then, in 2008, he made the jump across the Atlantic to play in Europe. After a 16-year career, playing in Georgia, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Spain, and France, ‘Señor Lobo’ played the third most games of any foreigner for Unicaja, behind only Kenny Miller and Adam Waczynski.
