Unique guitar portrays Shania Twain’s Irish roots

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 12:48
The guitar presented to Shania Twain
Credit: Public House Group
Many North American’s whilst proud of their country of birth often identify with the country of their ancestors but they often know little about their history.
Top Country singer Shania Twain is a perfect example, referring in her 2011 biography From This Moment On to the fact that her grandmother who helped raise her, Eileen Pearce was born in County Kildare but knew little else about her heritage.
Following research at the Irish Family History Centre, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum with the help of the Public House Group commissioned a bespoke guitar, crafted by acclaimed Irish illustrator David Rooney.
During a recent performance at Malahide Castle (situated just outside of Dublin) she was presented with the unique guitar that symbolise her family’s journey from Ireland to Canada and explained much of her Irish roots.
The guitar features several elements that represent Shania’s family history:
An ancient Celtic symbol dating back to the Neolithic era, found at Newgrange, County Meath. It symbolises the connection to Shania’s grandmother Eilleen Pearce’s home in Kildare.
Representing Shania’s return to Ireland and wisdom in Irish mythology.
Reflecting the legendary spirit of the warriors of the Curragh, County Kildare, akin to Shania’s conquering spirit.
Symbolising Thomas Edwards, Shania’s great-great-great-great-grandfather. A soldier who fought at Waterloo, and was pensioned with land in Canada. Thomas became a ‘military settler’ in Beckwith, Ontario, and was the lynch-pin in a group of migrant families from Kilkenny and Wexford (Edwards, Butler, Garland, Kidd, Leach, and Saunders) that make up the tapestry of Shania’s Irish ancestry.
Mythological symbols of resilience and the ability to adapt to changing and challenging environments, echoed in both Shania’s emigrant history and through her lyrics.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.