Airlines ‘illegal’ fees

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 12:27

Passenger at the airport stressed over too much luggage Credit: Shutterstock

More and more airlines are adopting the practice of charging passengers extra for hand luggage – but is this legal?

While this may seem common, court cases are now revealing this may be illegal, calling for airlines to stop charging additional costs and even refunding passengers for unlawfully paid hand luggage fees.

Unexpected added fees

Major airlines such as Ryanair, EasyJet, Wizzair, Vueling and Volotea often charge upwards of €75 for hand luggage, an exorbitant fee for most jet-setters.

The consumer protection organisation, Test Achats, and its umbrella organisation, Euroconsumers, are arguing that the method of invoicing is more often than not problematic.

This is due to the luggage fees generally being charged at the end of the ticket reservation process, meaning consumers cannot compare the real prices transparently.

Luggage is not a luxury

Additionally, the Court of Justice of the EU has ruled that hand luggage of a reasonable size should be considered necessary, with the Test Achats spokesperson, Laura Clays stating “Hand luggage is not a luxury item and should not be treated as such.”

Spain’s Consumer Ministry also confirmed the practice is illegal and fined several airlines for the charge of extortionate extra frees for hand luggage, which prompted Test Achats and Euroconsumers to officially contact the four major airlines with demands to remove the fees.

Unfortunately, passengers are still facing additional charges.

Complaints filed

In June, Test Achats filed complaints against four of the airlines for these baggage fees, with Clays adding “If this does not happen, we will have no choice but to take legal action.”

Test Achats and the Euroconsumers are pleading with passengers to keep all proof of payments for these illegal charges to proceed with refunds, and affected passengers are urged to sign a form on their website to possibly join the legal proceedings.

Laura Clay wants to expand the case further, affirming “We are extending this complaint to other charges levied by airlines, including extra fees for accompanying minors or people with disabilities, unclear fees are correcting typing errors and unlawful fees for cancelling a trip”.