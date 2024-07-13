An authentic Altean experience

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 14:28
Time spent at Bon Vent
Credit: Bon Vent Restaurante - CNAltea, Facebook
Only this summer, the Bon Vent restaurant invites visitors to enjoy live DJ sessions with delightful Mediterranean cuisine by Altea´s port.
Every 15 days, on Wednesdays, the restaurant hosts the energising DJ, Doctor Sound from 7pm until 10pm. The next sessions are on July 24, August 7, August 21 and September 4.
At a spacious terrace with a breath-taking view, visitors can explore Mediterranean classics with a signature taste of Bon Vent. Made entirely from quality products, the restaurant offers a menu for every palette, including seafood dishes, vegetable appetizers, classic tapas and verified Valencian rice recipes.
Those craving an immersive nautical experience can also purchase the gastro-sailing pack, which offers a 3-hour instructed sailing trip, followed by a restaurant meal for just 50 per person, including two starters, rice dish of the day, dessert or coffee, beverage and bread with alioli.
During hot summer days, the visitors can enjoy refreshing drinks by Bon Vent´s private swimming pool, all while listening to superb live music.
Free private parking for customers is available. Open daily 8am-midnight. At Avenida del Puerto 50, Altea.
Reservations through 965 843 476. Find Bon Ven Restaurante – CNAltea on Facebook.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
