Antequera has got the Blues

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 23:54

El Oso y sus Sabandijas live. Image: Facebook

The Blues festival returns to the streets of Antequera on July 26 & 27, 2024 with a spectacularly deep electric bluesy lineup.

Being held in the Plaza Santa Ana at 10.30pm on both nights, the free blues festival which has enjoyed enormous success every year since 1988, is an excellent excuse to pay a visit to this beautiful and historic town near Malaga and experience its cuisine, atmosphere, and of course, some amazing blues bands.

Seasoned and talented musicians

Delivering a lineup of seasoned and talented musicians, the concerts will include Jeff Espinoza and the Gypsy Runners, El Oso Y Sus Sabandijas, The Lolo Ortega Blues Band, and the Tonky Blues Band.

Jeff Espinoza and the Gypsy Runners takes us on a journey through different American musical styles. The Californian from Los Angeles, Jeff Espinoza – singer, guitarist and blues harp player, with his Gypsy Runners band – play a foot-stomping set of blues, country, folk, pop and rock. Jeff headlines the Friday night.

Electric Chicago blues

El Oso Y Sus Sabandijas, from Granada, finish off the Saturday night with the classic sounds of electric Chicago blues mixed with similar soulful styles, and with a special hat-tip to the likes of Magic Sam, Earl Hooker and Otis Rush, whom they paid tribute to on their album “Magic Hooker Rush”.

Free entry. Concerts on both nights begin at 10.30pm