Big screen for the big game

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 10:58

Attendees watching football on a big screen in public. Credit: Shutterstock

Tomorrow is a big day in sport, with England to face Spain in the Euro Cup Final, and Almeria is reacting accordingly.

The match will take place this Sunday, July 14, where we will see the Spanish team pitted against the English. The last face-off between the two was in 2018, with a close score of 2-3 to England.

Watch the players in the plaza

The big game will be shown on the big screen being installed in the Plaza de Toros in Almeria. An opportunity to experience the atmosphere of a Spanish city supporting their nation, on a unique day for the team.

The City Council, in collaboration with the organiser Siente la Plaza, will install the giant screen in the historic bullring of Almeria for a historic game.

Music, food and fun

The evening will see a DJ before the game to liven the crowd, which will start at 7 pm, accompanied by food stalls and drink bars. You will be able to enjoy the DJ once more after the match, if Spain wins.

This initiative is similar to the one adopted in most Spanish cities, erecting big screens in iconic places to display the game in grandeur. Almeria tagged their initiative with the exciting slogan ‘Feel the final, feel the plaza’.

The stakes are high

Anticipation for the final is high for both countries.

If England wins tomorrow, the team will have an open-top bus parade, ending at Buckingham Palace where they will be honoured by the King.

If Spain wins, they would become the country with the most Euro Cups in history, surpassing Germany.