Britain’s ugliest dog walks the red carpet

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 15:46

Peggy in her superhero role with Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson Credit: We Rate Dogs /fb

Britain’s ugliest dog, Peggy, joined Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as they walked the red carpet.

Peggy the pugese, a crossbreed between pug and Chinese crested (where she gets her iconic hairstyle) is making her acting debut as “Dogpool”, the sidekick to Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool character.

Peggy was photographed in her superhero costume with the actors as they promoted the film ahead of the release at the Eventim Apollo in London on Thursday.

Peggy making her mark

In celebration of the film, and Peggy’s stardom, HMV replaced its traditional dog-and-gramophone logo to feature canine-superhero Peggy in the logo, displayed on the sign of their flagship store on Oxford Street, London.

A star from the start

Peggy is the best friend and pet of Holly Middleton, from East Yorkshire, who entered her in the UK’s ugliest dog contest after adopting her at six months old, telling the BBC the choice was made because Peggy looked “so unloved and unusual”, describing her as “beautiful both inside and out” and winning the competition in 2019.

Peggy ultimately beat the seven other dogs that entered in the competition, with Parrot Print confirming the pugese took “everything in her stride”.

After winning the contest, Holly went on to say to the BBC they “could never have imagined that we would discover a star”. Little did they know how big of a star Peggy would become.

Born for the role

Reynolds was the one to spot and cast Peggy in the newest Deadpool, stating she felt “like the animal manifestation” of Wade Wilson, the man who becomes Deadpool.

Although Peggy originally started as a minor afterthought for Ryan Reynolds, he told Empire Magazine in May that Peggy is now a “staple” character of the movie.