C.A.S. finds new home in Nerja

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 13:13
Grand Opening
Image: Facebook/ Costa Animal Society - CAS
THE Costa Animal Society (CAS) has successfully relocated to a new, larger premises at Calle Antonio Millon 13, Nerja, next to Cafe Aloha.
The new shop opened on July 8, and was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local councillors Ana María Muñoz and Javier Rodriguez. Both officials are closely involved with CAS in controlling the street cat population.
The event saw a strong turnout of supporters, who were treated to a glass of Cava as a token of appreciation for their ongoing support through clothing and financial donations. CAS acknowledges that these contributions are vital to their continued operation.
Special thanks were extended to Shabby Doyle and his assistant, whose hard work and transport made the move possible. The CAS team expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed behind the scenes. The organisation looks forward to a brighter future in its new location, continuing its mission to help abandoned animals in Nerja, Frigiliana, and Maro areas.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.