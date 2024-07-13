C.A.S. finds new home in Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 13:13

Grand Opening Image: Facebook/ Costa Animal Society - CAS

THE Costa Animal Society (CAS) has successfully relocated to a new, larger premises at Calle Antonio Millon 13, Nerja, next to Cafe Aloha.

New Premises, New Beginnings

The new shop opened on July 8, and was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local councillors Ana María Muñoz and Javier Rodriguez. Both officials are closely involved with CAS in controlling the street cat population.

Grand Opening Celebration

The event saw a strong turnout of supporters, who were treated to a glass of Cava as a token of appreciation for their ongoing support through clothing and financial donations. CAS acknowledges that these contributions are vital to their continued operation.

Acknowledging Essential Contributors

Special thanks were extended to Shabby Doyle and his assistant, whose hard work and transport made the move possible. The CAS team expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed behind the scenes. The organisation looks forward to a brighter future in its new location, continuing its mission to help abandoned animals in Nerja, Frigiliana, and Maro areas.

