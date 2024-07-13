Candlelight Concert magic in Javea

By Anna Akopyan •
Candle Concert by Fever
Credit: Candle Concert by Fever, Facebook
A night of live music illuminated by candles and stars awaits visitors at the San Bartolome Parish in Javea.
The one-of-a-kind Candlelight Concerts by Fever are back in Javea until August 16. The international concert series brings classical music to a new generation, enlivening audiences with spectacular performances.
Not only does the show present Vivaldi´s legendary Four Seasons, played exceptionally by the visiting musicians but special tributes to modern icons, including ABBA, Coldplay and Queen will be performed.
Enhanced by thousands of candles, the San Bartolome Parish transforms into a timeless, magical place, dominated by beauty and joy. Candlelight Concerts Fever travel across the globe to bring unique music experiences, inspiring a diverse range of audiences worldwide.
On July 19, at 8pm, a tribute will be given to the famous German composer, Hanz Zimmer, transporting the listeners to the worlds of their favourite movies.
On August 16, at 10pm, a Coldplay tribute will be performed, transforming the notion of orchestral music with a uniquely striking performance.
On July 19 and August 2, at 10pm, a tribute will be given to the most celebrated rock band of all time, Queen, playing memories recognisable to all.
At Placa de l´Esglesia, Javea
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
