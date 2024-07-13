Car explosion in Malaga

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 13:16

Heat detonation: The car was totaled after the explosion occurred in the boot. Credit: Malaga City Council

Around 5 p.m. on July 12, a car in the Santa Teresa industrial area exploded due to high temperatures, igniting a gas canister stored in the boot.

Firefighters reacted quickly with a fire truck and were able to extinguish the blaze, resulting in no injuries and minimal damage to the cars parked in front of and behind the blue sedan.

Fire Risks

When transporting a gas canister or any other type of flammable material, it is crucial to keep them stored in a cool, ventilated area, as depending on the construction of the canister, they can explode at temperatures as low as 49 degrees Celsius. While temperatures did not reach quite so high on July 12th, storing it in a non-ventilated car boot acted as an oven that heated it beyond the temperature outside.



Malaga Fire Department has had a busy week as temperatures continue to climb, posing obvious safety issues as well as resulting in traffic for commuters.

