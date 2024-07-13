Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic Wimbledon rematch

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 12:42

The final will feature a rematch of the 2023 Wimbledon final, in which Alcaraz narrowly beat Djokovic to lift his first Wimbledon trophy.

a match where Alcaraz’s nerves showed early, having his serve broken by the veteran Djokovic, then showing great resiliency to in turn break Djokovic’s serve to level the match at a set apiece. Alcaraz kept his momentum to hold his serve set, then won a very close final set 6-4 to win his first Wimbledon title.

The final will start on July 14th at three o’clock in Spain or two o’clock in England, with the female final being held the day before, on July 13 at the same time.

Generational Divide

The 21-year-old broke onto the tennis scene in 2021, finishing the year inside the ATP top 35 rankings and winning his first Grand Slam trophy in 2022 when he defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud. He finished the 2022 season as the youngest-ever player to finish a season ranked number one, just 19 years old.

Djokovic, 37, on the other hand, is the last of the last generation’s ‘Big Three’ of himself, Rafael Nadal, and Rodger Federer, still in contention in the ATP tour’s major tournaments, and holds records like the most Grand Slam tournaments (24), most weeks ranked number one (428), and most ATP finals victories, with seven. Djokovic began his professional career in 2003, the same year Alcaraz was born!

The two have faced off four times so far in their careers, and despite Djokovic’s monumental achievements, many see Alcaraz as the talisman of a new generation of tennis stars, with their head-to-head record locked at two wins each. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in his home country to win the 2022 Madrid Open.