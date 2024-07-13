Charleroi Airport evacuated – bomb squad called

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 16:36

Charleroi Airport Credit: Antonio Zugaldia, Flickr

Belgium´s 2nd largest airport was evacuated on July 12 due to a suspicious package, as revealed by police dogs.

A suspicious bag was discovered at approximately 6pm local time at the Charleroi Airport, in the Southern part of Brussels. Plane passengers and passengers in Terminal 1 were evacuated, according to local TV channel, RTFB.

As reported, the bag raised an alarm after a dog reacted to it during standard security procedures. The bomb squad was immediately called to the scene and by 7pm, several hundred to several thousand passengers were waiting outside the terminal and in the airport´s parking lots.

“We were on a plane for an hour and a half and had to get out without any explanation,” said one passenger travelling to Istanbul to the Press. Airport officials, however, have not stated whether planes have been evacuated and if so, how many.

Being one of the central airports of Belgium´s capital, Charleroi Airport has served 8, 224, 196 passengers in one year alone, as estimated in 2019. Thousands of passengers voiced their concerns on social media, flooding X with posts about the incident.

“It was a heavy suitcase that was packed with tools for electrical work,” said An Bergel of the federal police to the Press. He revealed; “Under the scanner, it looked suspicious. The bomb squad dog also responded positively to the suitcase. As a precaution, they evacuated and DOVO came to check the suitcase on-site. Fortunately, the check was negative.”

Airport delays and prolonged air travel were expected; some travellers shared on social media that their flights had been postponed, while others confirmed that Charleroi was back to safety. Airport officials released a statement, saying; “All planned flights will be carried out,” but adding; “Some will take off with a delay.”

X user, Bart Weymeels, shared an alleged confirmation by the CEO of Charleroi Airport, Philippe Verdonck; “There are no major problems. There were problems with check-in but they have now been resolved.”