David Beckham : Yamal’s ID should be checked!

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 13 Jul 2024 • 14:08

David Beckham is in awe of young star, Yamal Credit: wikicommonshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkdEY911KsA&ab_channel=SoccerAidforUnicef

David Beckham, has expressed his admiration for Spain’s youngest player, Lamine Yamal. “There needs to be an ID check,” Beckham joked. “Because what we’re seeing on the pitch is a player who looks 25 with the maturity of a seasoned veteran.”

Yamal’s composure and technical brilliance have captivated audiences worldwide. Beckham highlighted the teenager’s cool demeanour, contrasting it with the pressure most young players experience.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star believes the world might not be prepared for a peak Lamine Yamal. “What he’s doing at 16 is simply unbelievable,” Beckham concluded. “Football has a gem on its hands, no doubt about it.” Who is Lamine Yamal?

Yamal was born in Spain to parents of Equatoguinean and Moroccan descent, he began his football journey at the age of four. Scouted by Barcelona at six, he quickly rose through the ranks of La Masia, the club’s famed youth academy.

At 15, Lamine Yamal became Barcelona’s youngest player in more than a century. His rapid ascent saw him training with the first team, impressing manager Xavi enough to earn a La Liga debut later that season.

In 2023, Yamal became the youngest player to appear in a competitive fixture for the Blaugranaearlier, and became the Spanish national team’s youngest ever player and goalscorer when he came on as a substitute in a 7-1 victory against Georgia. Yamal has made history during the Euros 2024

During the Euros, Yamal again made history as the youngest player to score in a men’s European Championship as Spain took a 2-1 lead against France to reach Sunday’s Euro 2024 final. David Beckham joined Manchester United at just 17

Beckham’s own professional journey began at Manchester United, as mere teenager of 17. There, he established himself as a key player, contributing to a staggering six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and a historic treble in 1999, which included the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the UEFA Champions League. His pinpoint crosses and thunderous free kicks became legendary, striking fear into opponents and delighting fans.

Beckham later embarked on a new challenge with Spanish giants Real Madrid. For four seasons, he graced the Santiago Bernabeu with his skills, culminating in a La Liga title win in his final year.

In 2007, a surprising move saw Beckham head across the Atlantic to join LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer (MLS). While some questioned the decision, Beckham proved his dedication to growing the sport in the United States. During this period, he also enjoyed two loan spells with AC Milan, showcasing his enduring talent and adaptability.