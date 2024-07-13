El Cortijo de Ramiro – dining at its best

By EWN • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 17:16

Photocredit El Cortijo de Ramiro

IN today’s modern fast paced world, where chains of restaurants follow cooking instructions from an external chef, it’s a pleasure to find an oasis of elegance and top quality food.

Ramiro Gago is the perfect example of a charming host who welcomes each of his customers as if they are guests at his home and he is backed up by his wife who is the head chef, his daughter and other members of the family, all of whom are dedicated to making a visit to the restaurant a real experience with a family welcome.

It clearly works, as Trip Advisor rates it number two out of 165 restaurants in San Pedro Alcantara and comments from guests include “Without a doubt one of the best places to eat in Marbella”, “Excellent welcome, service, cuisine and friendliness. Elegant terrace. We chose this site based on the opinions of this app and they were not wrong. Incredible place for the location”.

Ramiro left Asturias in northwest Spain when he was just 16 and went to catering school before working at top restaurants in Marbella as a chef and in 1984 opened his first restaurant but soon discovered that although he was inherently shy, the most important thing in catering is that the “customer comes first”.

This meant that he migrated from the kitchen to front of house and that’s where he has stayed ever since, opening a number of restaurants as well as a catering business but eventually he decided to concentrate on El Cortijo de Ramiro.

It’s an elegant restaurant in the very exclusive Guadalmina Baja area, easy to get to and importantly with plenty of parking as well as being just a six minute walk from the nearby Guadalmina Hotel.

It’s a bright and popular restaurant which offers a range of top quality Spanish and international dishes and there is a large terrace which opens in the summer.

Many guests enjoy music as they dine and El Cortijo de Ramiro does regularly have live musicians playing discreetly but at a level that allows for conversation.

The restaurant which attracts a number of visitors from across Europe (happy that the staff can speak a number of European languages) is open Tuesday to Saturday from 6.30pm to 11.30pm and it is always recommended that you visit the website https://www.elcortijoderamiro.es/ or call 952 888 077 to make a reservation.

There is no doubt that El Cortijo de Ramiro at C/ 11, s/n (Guadalmina Baja Urbanization) 29678 Marbella offers a fine dining experience with exceptional levels of comfort and service.

Sponsored