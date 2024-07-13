EU accuses Elon Musk’s X of misleading users

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 13 Jul 2024 • 13:08

Elon Musk, owner of X, is accused of violating content moderation rules Credit: wikimediacommons

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform X is accused it of deceiving users with its blue checkmark system and violating content moderation rules.

The EU’s concerns stem from changes Musk made to the verification process, allowing anyone to obtain a blue checkmark through a paid subscription. Previously, the badge was reserved for verified accounts of prominent figures like politicians, journalists, and companies.

X has been informed of the EU’s preliminary findings

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, informed X of its preliminary findings, stating the platform is “in breach” of the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA). The commission argues that X’s new blue badge system “deceives” users by blurring the lines between authentic and inauthentic accounts.

“Since anyone can subscribe to get a ‘verified’ status, it negatively affects users’ ability to make free and informed decisions about the authenticity of the accounts and the content they interact with,” the commission said in a statement.

X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, defended the change, calling it a democratised system that provides broader access to verification compared to the previous, limited system.

Elon Musk lashes out

The EU’s investigation into X is wider-ranging and also looks into the platform’s handling of illegal content and disinformation. Musk, known for his combative approach to regulations, lashed out at the EU on X, accusing them of offering a “secret deal” to censor content in exchange for avoiding fines. The EU’s top digital official, Thierry Breton, refuted the claims, stating there was “never – and will never be – any ‘secret deal.'”

This formal warning against X marks the first enforcement action under the DSA, a new law requiring digital platforms to take more responsibility for content moderation. X is the third tech giant to face the EU’s scrutiny in recent weeks, following warnings to Apple and Meta for breaching the Digital Markets Act (DMA), another new regulation aimed at curbing the dominance of big tech companies.

The EU also accused X of failing to comply with advertising transparency rules by not offering a user-friendly ad database and hindering access to public data for researchers.

X could be fine 6 per cent of global revenue

If the EU’s findings are confirmed, X could face a fine of up to six percent of its global revenue, along with being forced to implement changes to address the violations. The platform has the right to defend itself against the accusations.

The move highlights the EU’s growing assertiveness in regulating big tech companies and its commitment to enforcing the DSA and DMA. X, designated as a “very large” online platform under the DSA due to its vast user base in the EU, is also under scrutiny for potentially reducing its content moderation workforce. With ongoing investigations into Meta, Instagram, TikTok, and AliExpress, the EU is sending a message that big tech will need to comply with its new regulations.