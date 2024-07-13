Finance Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 13 Jul 2024 • 21:23

JIMI HENDRIX: 1968 autograph fetched €2,362 at auction Credit: CC/A Vente (VPRO)

Royal cypher A JIMI HENDRIX autograph dating back to 1968 has fetched £2,000 (€2,362) at auction. “Hendrix is rock star royalty and his autographs make four figures on the rare occasions when they come up for sale,” auctioneer Paul Potter said.

Cap fits INVESTMENT bank Morgan Stanley has followed Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan by announcing the elimination of the bonus cap for its London bankers, clearing the way for a return to multimillion handouts. The UK decided to drop the cap last year as it sought to revitalise the City and distance itself from EU regulations.

Staff fears BOEING’S $4.7 billion (€4.36 billion) takeover of Northern Ireland’s Spirit AeroSystems factory in Belfast as it seeks to take control of its supply chain, has raised questions about the plant’s future. Employees and politicians both fear the deal could bring staff reductions affecting around 3,500 jobs.

Record sales AMAZON reported a record turnover of more than €7.1 billion in Spain for 2023, a 10 per cent increase on the multinational technology and e-commerce company’s 2022 turnover of €6.4 billion. At the same time, the company which now employees 25,000 people in Spain, did not provide details of net profits.

Smart move MARK AND LINDY O’HARE are selling their 80 per cent holding in investment data company Preqin to the US multinational investment company Blackrock for £2.5 billion (€2.95 billion). Once the deal goes through the O’Hares will be richer than BlackRock founder Larry Fink who is worth £1.3 billion (€1.5 billion).

Fair shares IBERDROLA announced that it is distributing €2.25 billion in a final dividend this summer, paying shareholders a pre-tax €0.351 per share. The total remuneration based on the power company’s 2023 results will amount to €0.558 per share, an increase of 11.38 per cent on the €0.501 that was paid in 2022.

Double trouble CAMERA retailer Jessops, which called in the administrators three times since 2019, failed to make a profit in 2023 while sales fell to £20 million (€23.6 million). In another blow to owner Dragons Den star Peter Jones, the chain has now received a winding-up petition from HM Revenue & Customs linked to unpaid taxes.

EV sweeteners RENAULT will receive a €62 million allocation under the government’s PERTE scheme to produce electric vehicles (EVs) at its Palencia plant in northern Spain. Meanwhile, subsidies for Stellantis, which is building EVs in Vigo and Zaragoza, will rise to €98 million, Madrid announced.

In orbit COMMUNICATIONS satellite manufacturer Hisdesat is concluding a €3.1 billion deal to build and launch six satellites for Spain’s Ministry of Defence at a time when defence and technology company Indra seeks to increase its stake in the company. The satellites will be the most advanced in Europe, and comparable only to those belonging to the US, Hisdesat said.

EV sweeteners RENAULT will receive a €62 million allocation under the government’s PERTE scheme to produce electric vehicles (EVs) at its Palencia plant in northern Spain. Meanwhile, subsidies for Stellantis, which is building EVs in Vigo and Zaragoza, will rise to €98 million, Madrid announced.