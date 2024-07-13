By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 8:46

From Waves to wonders: The Ocean Race Museum. Image. The Ocean Race Museo.

The Ocean Race Museum, located at Levante Pier No.10 in the Port of Alicante, stands as the world’s only museum dedicated to The Ocean Race, the toughest sailing competition globally.

This interactive space covers over 50 years of regatta history and technological advancements in sailing, offering visitors a deep dive into the human effort and nautical innovations that define this epic challenge.

Promoting Sailing

Since its inauguration in 2012, The Ocean Race Museum has been a beacon for promoting sailing culture and advocating for marine ecosystem preservation.

It showcases the thrilling world of offshore racing through immersive audiovisual installations, interactive games, detailed models, and more.

Beyond its celebration of sailing prowess, the museum is committed to inspiring action for ocean conservation.

Maritime World

Visitors can immerse themselves in the maritime world, encountering legendary sailors and exploring the wonders hidden within the oceans.

The museum’s immersive experiences run every 40 minutes, with reservations recommended for guaranteed entry.

Guided Tours

Guided tours are available throughout the summer season (June 25 to September 19) in both English and Spanish.

On Fridays, tours are offered in English at 4:15.PM and in Spanish at 5:45.PM

On Saturdays, English tours are available at 11:00.AM and 4:15.PM, and Spanish tours at 12:30.PM and 5:45.PM

On Sundays, English tours are scheduled at 11:00.AM, followed by Spanish tours at 12:30.PM

Must-Visit

This museum is a must-visit for anyone fascinated by the world of sailing and passionate about the conservation of our oceans.