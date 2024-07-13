Fuente Álamo speed circuit revamp

By Catherine McGeer •
Fast Track to Community Revival
THE Fuente Álamo Town Council plans to invest €750,000 to finally open the Los Milanos municipal speed circuit.
This decision follows a notorious illegal ‘rave’ that was held on New Year’s Eve 2023 and throughout the Three Kings celebrations 2024, which highlighted the ongoing closure issues of the facility since its completion in 2018.
The funding, sourced from a €2.6 million surplus in the 2023 treasury, will also be allocated to debt repayment and other local projects. Of the €750,000 designated for the circuit, a significant portion will address asphalt resurfacing due to initial defects observed during test runs. The remaining funds will remedy damages caused by the ‘rave’, including graffiti removal and waste cleanup costs totalling €115,000. Mayor Juana María Martínez emphasised the prudent management of public funds in achieving this surplus, with unanimous council support ensuring responsible allocation across various community enhancements and infrastructural improvements.
