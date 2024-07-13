Greek Holiday Horror

By Harry Sinclair •
Tourists experience a holiday horror in Greece as they are told to wade through water with luggage in hand.
Greece is known for its beautiful islands, stunning holiday destinations and alluring scenery. For these globetrotters, Greece may be more a nightmare than a dream in their memory.
An idyllic boat ride to a promising hot spot led these holidaymakers into chaos as they were told to leave the vessel out of the hatch and into the clear blue waters with luggage in hand. While they did receive help from the crew, and a handy rope to hold on to, this is nothing compared to previous years.
Instead of waist-high in water, these guests would have been comfortable strolling across a floating platform, intended to get them from the boat to the land – dry.
Local reports said they were told to enter the water after officials banned the use of floating platforms in response to over-tourism.
A tourist at the scene commented, “Most people stayed on the ship out of fear. Only about 40 people got off and everyone came back angry and disappointed”
Footage circling the internet shows some passengers in neck-deep water with luggage held over their heads.
According to witnesses, many were too frightened to even attempt the trip while young children and the elderly were forced to remain on the boat as the crew decided they would not be able to reach shore.
Following the release of footage showing the tourists trudging through water, the officials have reversed the decision and agreed to reinstall the platform next week.
