Italy´s popular airport renamed despite criticism

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 8:07

Silvio Berlusconi Credit: J.M. Executive, Flickr

Italy´s second-busiest airport was renamed for the billionaire businessman-turned-politician, Silvio Berlusconi, despite growing opposition.

Milan´s Malpensa Airport was renamed to Milan-Malpensa Silvio Berlusconi on July 11, after receiving the approval of the civil aviation authority, despite widespread criticism.

The popular airport had 26 million passengers passing through in 2023 alone, according to Assaeroporti (Italian Association of Airport Operators), and will now be one of Italy´s famously named airports, Leonardo da Vinci, Marco Polo and Valerio Catullo.

“As an Italian and a Lombard, I can´t wait to land at Malpensa Berlusconi,” said The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini to the Press. A longtime friend of Berlusconi, the Minister announced his decision, describing Berlusconi as a”friend Silvio, a great entrepreneur, a great Milanese, and a great Italian.”

Many, however, did not share his enthusiasm; an online petition was formed against the new name, collecting more than 120,000 signatures. Social media became flooded with protesting comments, referencing Berlusconi´s infamous “Bunga Bunga” parties and numerous criminal records.

Italy´s longest-serving premier, Berlusconi died last year at age 86 and while he was admired by some, as seen placing Italy at the forefront of Europe, many regarded him as a power-hungry populist.

Milan´s centre-left Mayor, Beppe Sala stated in disdain; “It’s crazy that in Italy such a decision is made by a president of Enac. I cannot understand how politics correlates with such a way of doing things.”

A counter-proposed was launched by an opposing union, suggesting that the name be changed to Carla Fracci, the renowned prima ballerina. The centre-left Democratic Party stated that the airport must be named after someone who embodies the values of “honesty, integrity and community service.”

The Party argued that Berlusconi “does not reflect these values, as demonstrated by the numerous criminal convictions he received over the years.”

The renaming has been an unprecedented case, for, by the norm, a period of 10 years has to pass before naming a place after a public figure. Being positioned in such a vital European point, however, the airport´s popularity is unlikely to falter.