Join the spotlight: Misty Mountains Drama launches summer workshops

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 11:11
Spotlight Awaits
Image: Misty Mountains
MISTY Mountains Drama gears up for an active summer and autumn season following their successful comedy sketches earlier this year.
With several members occupied with personal pursuits during the summer break, the group announces free workshops starting July 13 at 11 am in Camposol. These workshops aim to welcome new participants interested in performing arts.
The group boasts an experienced teacher with over 40 years in the industry, offering invaluable insights to aspiring actors. To secure a spot, interested individuals are encouraged to send a WhatsApp message to 634 349 379 or email mistymountainsamdram@gmail.com.
Looking ahead, Misty Mountains Drama plans to begin rehearsals for new scripts in September and invites both onstage and backstage talents to join their vibrant community. Those interested in joining the fun and laughter can reach out via email for more information.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
