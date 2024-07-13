Living in Spain: integrating and socialising

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 13 Jul 2024 • 15:11

Meeting new people in Spain will enrich your experience Credit: Kampas Productions/pexels

Moving to a new country can be exciting, but daunting. You’re surrounded by a new culture, language, and maybe even a different pace of life.

While Spain is known for its welcoming atmosphere, making friends and integrating into the community can take time. This is where groups and meeting places come in – your launchpad for making connections and feeling at home while living in Spain.

Finding your tribe in Spain

The internet has made connecting with others easier than ever. Here are some online resources to jump-start your social circle:

Facebook Groups: Platforms like Facebook offer a wealth of interest groups in Spain, catering to specific regions, interests, or nationalities.

Meetup: This app allows you to discover and join local groups based on your hobbies and passions. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or a bookworm, Meetup can connect you with like-minded people.

Integrating into the community

Hit the Cafes: Spain’s cafe culture thrives on social interaction. Grab a seat at a local cafe, order a coffee (un cafe con leche for a milky latte) and strike up a conversation with fellow patrons. Who knows, you might find yourself amidst a group of friendly locals or fellow expats.

Join a Club: Many towns have clubs or associations that organise social events, cultural outings, or language exchange programs. These can be a fantastic way to meet people from diverse backgrounds and practice your Spanish.

Volunteer Your Time: Volunteering is a rewarding way to give back to the community while meeting new people. Organisations like the Spanish Red Cross or local animal shelters often have volunteer opportunities.

Stepping Outside Your Comfort Zone:

While expat communities offer a sense of familiarity, don’t shy away from venturing beyond them. Here are some ways to integrate into the local scene:

Language Exchange: Language exchange programs pair you with a native Spanish speaker who wants to practice your language. This is a fantastic way to improve your Spanish skills and gain insights into Spanish culture in a casual setting.

Take a Class: Enroll in a cooking class, a dance class, or any activity that interests you. This is a great opportunity to learn a new skill while interacting with locals who share your passion.

Remember, building a social circle takes time and effort, but integration will help you feel truly at home in Spain. ¡Buena suerte (Good luck)!