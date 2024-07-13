Minister takes the plunge in Paris

By Linda Hall • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 16:08

SEINE DIP: Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera demonstrates that water is safe for swimming Photo credit: FB/Federation Française de Triathlon

Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera went for a swim in the Seine on the morning of July 13.

The brief but well-publicised dip was intended to demonstrate that the river water would be safe enough for triathlon and open-water swimming events during the Paris Olympic Games which start on July 26.

Oudea-Castera, who prudently wore a wetsuit, was accompanied by Alexis Hanquinquant, the triathlon competitor who will be France’s flag-bearer at the Paralympics on August 28.

Water samples collected on June 16 failed to meet the required health and safety standards but the minister took to the water after city hall analyses indicated that the Seine water met required standards for “10 or 11 of the last 12 days.”

By doing so, Oudea-Castera managed to eclipse Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, who has also pledged to swim in the Seine “if the water quality is good enough.”

Whether or not Hidalgo decides to swim, the Seine water during the Games has been constantly on the organisers’ minds.

The Paris region saw unusually heavy rainfall over the past few weeks and this increased pollution levels after untreated sewage was swept into the river along with rainwater from overburdened storm drains.

“We hope the weather will get a little better, but we are not worried about the possibility of holding the competitions,” city hall Sports councillor Pierre Rabadan told the RFI broadcaster on July 12.

“They will take place,” he stressed.

Nor is Seine pollution the only worry, as the organisers are keeping a close watch on its flow-rate which on July 10 the Paris-Austerlitz gauge recorded as more than 500 cubic metres per second.

That is between four and five times the normal summer rate, and capable complicating the July 26 opening ceremony that takes place on the river between the Austerlitz and the Jena bridges.