Miss Merkel investigates in Germany

By Linda Hall • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 12:14

ANGELA MERKEL: Germany’s Chancellor between 2005 and 2021 Photo credit: Flickr/Raul Mee EU2017EE

Germany’s former Chancellor Angela Merkel recently appeared on Italian television in a very different role.

Not in person, it should be said, but as a Miss Marple-type sleuth in a two-part series called Miss Merkel and the Murder in the Castle.

In fact, the programme was seen in Germany last year but its airing on Rai2 has brought it to the attention of a wider European public.

Having retired from politics, the fictional Miss Merkel portrayed by actress Katharina Thalbach now lives with her husband Joachim Sauer in the Uckermark region in what was formerly East Germany. That is where the former Chancellor, who celebrates her 70th birthday on July 17, spent her childhood and where she now owns a holiday home.

Bored with retirement Merkel, who in real life has a doctorate in Quantum Chemistry, begins to take an interest in solving crimes which the local police inspector is too indolent to solve.

Creator of the series, author David Safier, explained to Italy’s Corriere della Sera how a 2019 conversation with his agent regarding Merkel’s future retirement and watching a Columbo rerun gave him an idea for his next book.

Safier has now released three whodunnits featuring Miss Merkel, whose name reflects his other source of inspiration, Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple.

A fourth book will be published in November, coinciding with the publication of Freiheit (Freedom), Angela Merkel’s own autobiography.