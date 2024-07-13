Odd but edible – climate warps Dutch vegetables

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 13:40

Imperfect cucumbers Credit: digital4047, Flickr

“Like people, they all look different,” emphasised the Dutch farmer, Jaap Fris, about the wonky vegetables increasing in production.

Europe´s largest agricultural exporter, the Netherlands has been negatively affected by the ongoing climate crisis; grown fruits and vegetables come out imperfect and fail to enter the food market.

Dutch farmer, Bastiaan Blok shared his experience with the Press; “It´s either far too wet and cold, or far too warm and dry, and there´s no normal growing period in between.” The farmer recently produced 117,000 kilos of onions, all of which were the size of shallots; “Half of them were less than 40mm and normally at this size they aren´t even processed.”

In June, a crowdfunding scheme was launched by a social business, No Waste Army, to prevent Blok from wasting a year full of work. The organisation runs a food box scheme, making sauces, jams, drinks and soups from rescued fruits and vegetables. With their input, Blok´s products were used entirely, despite being “imperfect.”

Thibaud van der Steen, co-founder of No Waste Army emphasised the fault in modern food standards; “One of our founders, Stijn Markusse, was working for 12 years with farmers and was astonished that so many vegetables and fruit were thrown away because they didn’t fit a kind of beauty ideal.”

He highlighted the expectations of most buyers; “The average consumer has got used to cucumbers as straight as candles. But anyone who has a vegetable patch knows that for every 10 cucumbers, two or three will be straight and all the others will have all kinds of shapes.”

Jaap Fris in Empe, Gelderland agreed with the notion; “Sometimes I have to challenge my own perception that things have to be perfect, when I know that even if it looks worse, it is just as tasty.” The farmer encouraged people to invest in natural produce, despite their looks; “It’s not that beautiful… but you can still just eat it.”