Quiz-in fun in Calpe; Wednesdays and Sundays

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 8:49

Fun with Quiz-in Credit: Quiz-in, Facebook

Do you want to win prizes and make new friends? Come to Quiz-in Calpe to meet great people and compete in exciting quizzes.

Organised by Kevin, the sessions are a great way to meet the locals; if you come alone, a team will be happy to welcome you.

Test your knowledge and connect with a warm community; families are welcome.

Amazing prizes will be given to winners and runners up.

Held on Wednesdays at 7pm at Havana´s Beach Club and on Sundays at 1.30pm at the Gran Sol Hotel.