Quiz-in fun in Calpe; Wednesdays and Sundays

Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 8:49
Fun with Quiz-in
Credit: Quiz-in, Facebook
Do you want to win prizes and make new friends? Come to Quiz-in Calpe to meet great people and compete in exciting quizzes.
Organised by Kevin, the sessions are a great way to meet the locals; if you come alone, a team will be happy to welcome you.
Test your knowledge and connect with a warm community; families are welcome.
Amazing prizes will be given to winners and runners up.
Held on Wednesdays at 7pm at Havana´s Beach Club and on Sundays at 1.30pm at the Gran Sol Hotel.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
