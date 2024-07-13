Send them victorious

By Eugene Costello •
Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 15:42
Cheeky humour: King Charles III (left) and HM The Queen Consort
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
King Charles has posted a cheeky message to the England team on his official Instagram page.
Showing his good-natured and humorous side, he has urged the team to settle things in ordinary time.
The full message reads as follows:
“My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.
“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!
“Good luck, England.
“Charles R”
The message has been received with delight by England fans. The quip was fair enough after a very late equaliser against Slovakia and a win by penalty against Switzerland in the quarter-final.
Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa’s 90th minute winner moved the Prince of Wales, who is a Villa fan, to praise the forward’s mighty strike, posting on social media: “What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists.”
The new prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed that he will travel to the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on Sunday for the final.
He was at a Nato summit in Washington DC and said on social media, “‘What a game @England and what a winner. Berlin here we come!”
He also suggested football was “coming home” following the win.
Prince William, president of the Football Association, is expected to travel to Berlin as well.
The Lib Dem party leader Sir Ed Davey tweeted: “The Three Lions are playing their first ever final on foreign soil, and if they bring it home, the Government should bring home a bank holiday to celebrate.”
Davey added, “England deserves the chance to celebrate a once-in-a-generation event.
“Who knows, we might even get decent weather.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Eugene Costello has been a journalist and editor for 25 years and has worked at the London Evening Standard, the Mail on Sunday and Daily Mail. He has written for a wide number of publications such as The Guardian, The Times and Sunday Times in addition to the above, and numerous magazines. He moved to Spain in 2020 and has no intention of going back.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.