Send them victorious

By Eugene Costello • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 15:42

Cheeky humour: King Charles III (left) and HM The Queen Consort Credit: Wikimedia Commons

King Charles has posted a cheeky message to the England team on his official Instagram page.

Showing his good-natured and humorous side, he has urged the team to settle things in ordinary time.

The full message reads as follows:

“My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

“Good luck, England.

“Charles R”

Received with delight

The message has been received with delight by England fans. The quip was fair enough after a very late equaliser against Slovakia and a win by penalty against Switzerland in the quarter-final.

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa’s 90th minute winner moved the Prince of Wales, who is a Villa fan, to praise the forward’s mighty strike, posting on social media: “What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists.”

The new prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed that he will travel to the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on Sunday for the final.

He was at a Nato summit in Washington DC and said on social media, “‘What a game @England and what a winner. Berlin here we come!”

He also suggested football was “coming home” following the win.

Prince William, president of the Football Association, is expected to travel to Berlin as well.

Lib Dem leader calls for a bank holiday if England win

The Lib Dem party leader Sir Ed Davey tweeted: “The Three Lions are playing their first ever final on foreign soil, and if they bring it home, the Government should bring home a bank holiday to celebrate.”

Davey added, “England deserves the chance to celebrate a once-in-a-generation event.

“Who knows, we might even get decent weather.”