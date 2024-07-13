Spine-chilling tales from the English cemetery

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 23:26

Dramatised tour of the English Cemetery, Malaga. - Photo: cementerioinglesmalaga.org

During the 19th century, many cultures coexisted peacefully in Malaga, until one’s demise that is.

The remains of non-Catholic citizens could not have access to Catholic cemeteries, so in coastal cities such as Malaga, the bodies were buried under the cover of night, on the beach and vertically, and facing the sea. This rule was upheld until the first Protestant cemetery in the Iberian Peninsula was inaugurated in 1831 – the English Cemetery in Malaga.

A theatrical visit

Entering this sacred place at night and behind closed gates, this theatrical visit seeks to unearth the secrets that lie hidden in the cemetery.

Discover the truth about the execution of Robert Boyd and his companions on the coast of Malaga, learn about the sinking of the German frigate Gneisenau of Captain Kritschman, or be surprised by Mary Ann, the keeper of the ‘stone angel’, the most famous of the tombs in the cemetery, among others.

Tickets can be obtained for €15 by calling 607 285 570, or from the website historiavivamalaga.es

Theatricalised tours are every Friday between 6.30pm to 8.30pm.