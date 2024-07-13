Tamisa Golf Hotel rises from the ashes

By John Smith • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 12:51

The Tamisa Golf hotel closed on June 30, 2019 Credit: Euro Weekly News

The iconic Tamisa Golf which was arguably a boutique hotel before the term ever became popular is to re-open later this year after refurbishment.

Boutique hotel

With just 24 good sized rooms and situated next to the popular Los Lagos Golf Course it first opened its doors more than 20 years ago, it was originally owned by a German businessman but was then taken over by popular Scottish hotelier John Peach in 2005.

Ideally situated a five minute drive away from the beach at Los Boliches on the Mijas Costa and on the road to Coin, the hotel with its two swimming pools, beautiful gardens, spa and a large car park was also very popular with local events organisers with many charity events taking place.

Closed by bank leaving customers disappointed

It closed unexpectedly on Sunday June 30, 2019 when the property arm of Banco Popular/Banco Santander decided to ‘pull the plug’ despite the number of summer bookings which then had to be cancelled.

The hotel was put up for sale soon after and now it has been announced that Spanish business group Salmántica Cum Laude has added the Tamisa Golf to its two other hotel properties in Castilla y León.

Due to re-open October 2024

With an estimated spend of €5 million to cover the cost of purchase and renovation of the property, the renamed Nuevo Tamisa Golf is expected to re-open as a four star hotel with first guests arriving during October of this year.

Not only is it good news for those who will be employed in the hotel, it is clear that many of the groups who used to use it for events and also numerous weddings will be delighted to welcome it back.