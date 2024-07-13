Tamisa Golf Hotel rises from the ashes

By John Smith •
Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 12:51
The Tamisa Golf hotel closed on June 30, 2019
Credit: Euro Weekly News
The iconic Tamisa Golf which was arguably a boutique hotel before the term ever became popular is to re-open later this year after refurbishment.
With just 24 good sized rooms and situated next to the popular Los Lagos Golf Course it first opened its doors more than 20 years ago, it was originally owned by a German businessman but was then taken over by popular Scottish hotelier John Peach in 2005.
Ideally situated a five minute drive away from the beach at Los Boliches on the Mijas Costa and on the road to Coin, the hotel with its two swimming pools, beautiful gardens, spa and a large car park was also very popular with local events organisers with many charity events taking place.
It closed unexpectedly on Sunday June 30, 2019 when the property arm of Banco Popular/Banco Santander decided to ‘pull the plug’ despite the number of summer bookings which then had to be cancelled.
The hotel was put up for sale soon after and now it has been announced that Spanish business group Salmántica Cum Laude has added the Tamisa Golf to its two other hotel properties in Castilla y León.
With an estimated spend of €5 million to cover the cost of purchase and renovation of the property, the renamed Nuevo Tamisa Golf is expected to re-open as a four star hotel with first guests arriving during October of this year.
Not only is it good news for those who will be employed in the hotel, it is clear that many of the groups who used to use it for events and also numerous weddings will be delighted to welcome it back.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.