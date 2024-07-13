Three towns supporting England tomorrow

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 16:40

Ollie Watkins celebrating after scoring last-minute strike. Credit: Spectrum FM Costa Almeria /fb

A historic game between England and Spain will take place tomorrow, but where will England fans be most welcome in Andalucia?

This Sunday, July 14, Luis de la Fuente will be leading the Spanish team in hopes of winning the Euro Cup Finals, which will make Spain the national team with the most Euro Cup titles in history.

Spanish fans across the nation will be glued to the screen in support of their nation.

England fans in Spain

Although not everyone in Spain will be supporting the national team. In fact, a large part of the Almeria province is made up of British nationals, who most likely will support Gareth Southgate’s team on Sunday.

Spain is an attractive destination for many UK citizens, especially along the Mediterranean coast.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, almost half a million Brits live in the country. In the province of Almeria alone, more than 17,200 British citizens have chosen to reside there, as confirmed by INE’s 2022 census.

With so many British nationals along the coast and in the province, where will you see the most fans cheering for The Three Lions?

Three towns stand out as the best spots for England fans.

A numbers game

First on the list is Arboleas, in the Almanzora Valley region. Referring to the INE again, Arboleas is a hotspot for British citizens, actually outnumbering the Spanish with a total of 2,450 Brits and 1,495 nationals.

Arboleas is the municipality in Almeria with the highest count of Brits to nationals and will make for a full atmosphere for watching the Euro Finals tomorrow.

Pataloa, however, comes in close second, where 558 Britons reside, again outnumbering the 320 Spaniards.

Last on the list is the beautiful Bedar, where you will again find a slight surpassing of Brits to nationals, with 418 Spanish citizens to a total of 447 British.

More and more options

These three towns rank at the top of the list when comparing statistics of Brits to Spanish, however, they aren’t the only options. Other prominent towns along the coast and in the province of Almeria which host a large number of UK citizens are; Mojacar, Los Gallardos, Huercal-Overa, Turre, Vera and Zurgena.

British nationals across Spain will have a voice tomorrow as England and Spain face off in the Euro Finals, though they will be louder in some towns than others.