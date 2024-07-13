Where has Norway’s salmon gone

By Linda Hall • Published: 13 Jul 2024 • 20:43

: SALMON FISHING: A hobby as well as big business in Norway Photo credit: Visit Norway

Seventeen of the 33 Norwegian rivers where salmon fishing was barred last June will remain closed.

Fishing in the remainder, which was allowed once more on July 11, will be strictly regulated, the Environmental Directorate’s Raoul Bierach warned.

Anglers and experts alike cannot fathom why there are so few wild salmon this year, with only 84 fish caught on the Mandal river between June 1 and June 23 when the rivers were closed.

In contrast, more than 300 were caught during the same three-week period in 2023 and more than 500 in 2021.

Marine and freshwater biologists have cited parasites and lice spread by farmed salmon, climate change and higher sea temperatures but agree that unknown factors could enter the equation.

Speaking to the Dagens Noerlingsliv (DN) newspaper, Kjell Utne, a senior researcher at Norway’s Ocean Research Institute, explained that the salmon spawned in Norwegian rivers spend the winter in the Norwegian Sea and the open waters off Greenland.

“Something dramatic could have hindered their return,” Utnes said. “That’s probable, but we don’t know.”

Although some owners have already restricted salmon fishing on their stretches of river, the angling industry and the owners of fishing rights now stand to lose millions. They strongly opposed the initial decision to close the rivers as well as the “catch and release” condition imposed on some of the rivers where fishing has resumed.

One angling fan who is also a lawyer is now petitioning against the closures, arguing that lack of government action has led to the shortage of wild salmon.

Torfinn Evensen, leader of the Norwegian rivers group Norske Lakseelver insisted that closures and regulations are the only answer.

“If we don’t make wise choices now, we can destroy the entire future of salmon fishing,” he told the Aftenposten newspaper in early July.