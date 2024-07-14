By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 18:10

A century of circus magic: Raluy’s extravaganza hits Torrevieja. Raluy Legacy Circus.

The Raluy Legacy Circus, the most awarded circus in Europe, has arrived in Torrevieja.

Featuring more than 40 vintage wagons from the early 1900s, Circo Raluy stands as one of the most important circus museums in the world, boasting over a century of history.

The Raluy Legacy Circus is one of the few museum circuses in Europe and the only one managed by two women.

Hundred Years of History

With over a hundred years of history and six generations dedicated to the circus, it recently received the prestigious Big Top Label, making it the only circus in Spain to achieve this recognition, which is granted to the best circuses in Europe.

This award considered the “Michelin Star” of circus arts, marks a significant milestone in the history of the circus in Spain.

Their latest production, “In Art We Trust,” is the most visually stunning and surprising show the Raluy family has created to date.

Brave Spectacle

It’s an unprecedented, extravagant, risky, and brave spectacle that is not to be missed.

The show runs until July 28 on Av. Desiderio Rodríguez, Torrevieja.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website circoraluy.com, email info@circoraluy.com, or call (+34) 648 701 591 or (+34) 695 262 699.

This show offers a journey through history and innovation, reinventing the magic of the circus to captivate audiences of all ages.

It honours the essence of the classic circus while exploring daring paths of contemporary artistic expression.