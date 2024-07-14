A summer of tribute fun at Saxo, Moraira

By Eugene Costello • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 14:34

Mama Mia, here we go again. Abba tribute band at Saxo Moraira Credit: saxomoraira.com/YouTube

The Saxo Disco Garden Chillout in Moraira is establishing itself as the home of live music in the Costa Blanca North region. The set-up is fantastic, with a garden and a stage.

Even better, there is no admission fee. Yes, you read that right. There is no admission fee.

They do advise getting there an hour before the show and only ask that you buy drinks and if you’re peckish, use their food truck for light meals and finger food.

Their cocktails come highly rated and they have numerous five-star reviews on Google and Tripadvisor.

Local guide Stephane Bousson describes it as a “fun place for live fun music and good bar cocktails, food from the food truck is perfect fingers food type.”

Also a local guide, Derek Williams says it is “a great place to enjoy a meal and drinks while enjoying the amazing variety of free entertainment on stage. A large carpark is located to the rear of the venue.”

And Tim Gibson says “The place is very busy as they have tribute bands on regularly. The atmosphere is first-rate, service is great. It really is a wonderful place to spend a few hours at enjoying the music and drinking.”

The schedule is packed all through the summer, but here are a few coming up that you might want to get there early for…

Saturday July 20, 4pm, Chill Factor

“Pam & John Pearson are a highly professional musical duo with a repertoire that focuses on pop/rock songs of recent times. Their acoustic set combines the unique sound of John’s customised Eko acoustic guitar and Pam’s edgy yet soulful vocals and along with added harmonies and percussion their performance oozes flair and originality.

“They cover songs by The Police, Fleetwood Mac, Ben Howard, Dylan, Genesis, Radiohead, Oasis, Dire Straits, Crowded House, Pretenders, Pink Floyd, The Beatles and many more…”

Stick around, because at 6pm, Just Pretend, an Elvis Presley tribute performer takes over to provide A Little Less Conversation.

Wednesday July 24, 6pm, a Beatles tribute band will be serving up your favourites to sing along to.

Thursday July 25, 6pm

The old argument about who was better, the Beatles or the Stones can be settled for those who make both visits with the Tongue, a Rolling Stones tribute band. Can’t Get No Satisfaction? You surely will now, in Costa Blanca North’s premier live music venue.

• Admission free; Carretera Moraira-Calpe, 03724 Moraira; Alicante; +34 627 825 732

No reservations so get there in good time… full program at saxomoraira.com