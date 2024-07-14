Almuñécar’s Virgen del Carmen Festival expands to La Resina

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 22:40

Virgen del Carmen Festival Moves Image: Almuñécar Town Hall

THE Virgen del Carmen Festival in Almuñécar takes place from July 13 to 16, featuring a daytime fair and activities such as ‘Sailors for a Day’, food events, and live music.

Alberto García Gilabert, the town’s Festival Councillor, along with José María Heredia and José Francisco Cabrera, leaders of the Virgen del Carmen Brotherhood and Cruz Alhambra Association, respectively, announced the festival’s relocation to La Resina field. This new venue can accommodate twice as many attendees compared to the previous location.

Celebrating 80 Years

García Gilabert praised everyone for their efforts in making the festival a success and maintaining the vitality of the coastal town. The festival also celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Virgen del Carmen.

José María Heredia invited residents and visitors to enjoy the events at the new location, highlighting the food fair featuring local seafood dishes. He emphasised the diverse activities available, particularly for the youth, including educational maritime experiences and flamenco performances.

