Almuñécar’s Virgen del Carmen Festival expands to La Resina

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 22:40
Virgen del Carmen Festival Moves
Image: Almuñécar Town Hall
THE Virgen del Carmen Festival in Almuñécar takes place from July 13 to 16, featuring a daytime fair and activities such as ‘Sailors for a Day’, food events, and live music.
Alberto García Gilabert, the town’s Festival Councillor, along with José María Heredia and José Francisco Cabrera, leaders of the Virgen del Carmen Brotherhood and Cruz Alhambra Association, respectively, announced the festival’s relocation to La Resina field. This new venue can accommodate twice as many attendees compared to the previous location.
García Gilabert praised everyone for their efforts in making the festival a success and maintaining the vitality of the coastal town. The festival also celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Virgen del Carmen.
José María Heredia invited residents and visitors to enjoy the events at the new location, highlighting the food fair featuring local seafood dishes. He emphasised the diverse activities available, particularly for the youth, including educational maritime experiences and flamenco performances.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.