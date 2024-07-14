Bastille Day meets the Olympics

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 15:19

Bastille Day with the Olympic fire Credit: French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs , Facebook

At a time of political turmoil and just 12 days before the Summer Games, Paris lit up with the Olympic flame while celebrating Bastille Day, with joy, pride and hope for the future.

Bastille Day, one of the largest French festivities, pays tribute to the 1789 revolutionaries who heralded the start of the French Revolution and the end of monarchy. Every year, on July 14, the country unites to remember the everlasting values of “liberty, equality and fraternity.”

This year, the Olympic torch reached the capital just in time for the celebration. In a grandiose parade, thousands of soldiers, sailors, rescuers and medics marched the streets of Paris; this time, uniquely, accompanied by the legendary Olympic fire.

Around 4,000 people and 162 horses shone in the perfectly choreographed performance; among them were units that served in NATO missions in eastern Europe against Islamic extremists and three German officers from a cross-border brigade.

With leather aprons, French Foreign Legion sappers and long bears, the soldiers marched before the festive crowd, including French President, Emmanuel Macron, who, amid chaos and a deadlocked parliament, celebrated the day with his fellow French people.

This year a special tribute was paid to those who freed France from Nazi occupation 80 years ago with a re-enactment of the D-Day landings of June 7, 1944, and a presentation by service members whose troops contributed to the liberation.

Below the aircrafts flying in formations, performed military bands and choirs, singing medleys of French military songs, American jazz, Scottish bagpipe and the Marseillaise.

The Bastille Day parade usually travels from the Napoleon-era Arc Triomphe to the Concorde plaza, where France´s last king and queen were beheaded. This year, however, Concorde has been transformed into a huge Olympic venue for breakdancing, skateboarding and BMX, hence the parade headed to the Bois de Boulogne park.

After this appearance, the Olympic torch will swing by Notre Dame Cathedral, the historic Sorbonne University and the Louvre Museum before heading to other Paris landmarks to spread the fire of determination across the country.