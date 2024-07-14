Business Roundup for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 14 Jul 2024 • 20:00

PORT TALBOT: Steelworks strike called off Credit: CC/Lewis Clarke

Strike off TATA STEEL abandoned plans to shut down Port Talbot’s blast furnaces in South Wales after the Unite union called off a strike.

Union members intended to walk out on July 8 after the Indian-owned steelworks began the shutdown process at the plant after 70 years.

Instead, Unite cancelled the industrial action after Tata Steel UK’s chief executive offered a further round of talks focusing on future investment at the site. Nevertheless, cutbacks involving the loss of 2,800 jobs will still go head later this year.

Aena looks further MANCHESTER AIRPORTS GROUP (MAG) is competing with Spain’s Aena to acquire AGS, the concessionary company which runs Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.

Owned by Ferrovial in partnership with Australian financial services group Mcquarie, AGS is divesting itself of its shares in a transaction topping €1.5 billion.

Aena, which already runs London Luton airport, bid for a 50.1 per cent stake in Edinburgh airport earlier this year but was bested by the French company Vinci’s £1.27 billion (€1.billion) offer.

Meanwhile, Ferrovial continues to part its UK airport investments, having recently reached a £3.26 billion (€3.8 billion) agreement with Ardian and Saudi Arabia’s PIF to sell 19.5 per cent of its 25 per cent Heathrow holding.

Investment criteria CRITERIACAIXA, the La Caixa Foundation’s investment company, has acquired a 9.99 per cent Telefonica holding.

“The stake in Telefonica is strategic and long-term,” a CriteriaCaixa statement declared on June 28, adding that the acquisition would “contribute to providing greater shareholder stability to the telecommunications operator.”

CriteriaCaixa also revealed that it intends eventually to increase its holding to 10.1 per cent.

The company now holds 566,698,627 Telefonica shares with a market value of €2.25 billion based on the current €3.98 share price.

That puts CriteriaCaixa practically on level pegging with the Spanish government whose 10 per cent Telefonica stake was acquired counterbalance a 10 per cent investment by Saudi Arabia’s STC.

Hong Kong blues ONLINE fast fashion retailer Shein would list in Hong Kong if its planned £50 million (€58.9 billion) London float falls through, according to the Financial Times.

Shein turned to London after encountering too many obstacles in New York but the company is similarly under scrutiny in the UK, owing to it Chinese origins, doubts about its supply chain and rejection of throwaway fashion.

Insiders also pointed out that listing in Chinese territory would reduce Shein’s potential value and scare off the big US investment funds.

That’s rich LATEST figures from the Agencia Tributaria tax authority revealed that there were 15,186 people classed as “super-rich” in Spain in 2022.

Not only was this the largest number of affluent taxpayers whose income returns the Agencia has ever had to deal with, but it was 25 per cent more than the 12,178 declarations analysed in 2021. All had an annual income of more than €601,000 but accounted for only 0.07 per cent of taxpayers.

At the other end of the scale, 12.8 million people declared incomes of less than a yearly €21,000, while 4 million earned between €21,000 and €30,000.

Juicy offer THE Hawksmoor steakhouse chain is up for sale with a £100 million (€118.14 million) price tag.

Upmarket Hawksmoor, whose first restaurant opened in 2006 in Shoreditch, is now present in 13 locations, one of them in Dublin and two in the US.

The chain, which has been controlled by the UK private equity company Graphite Capital since 2013, has now engaged the investment bank Stephens to start looking possible buyers.

Good omen IAG believes it is closer to taking over Air Europa now that Lufthansa has won Brussels’ authorisation to acquire a holding in Italy’s state-owned ITA Airways.

The European Commission gave the go-ahead after Lufthansa and ITA agreed to a package of concessions that “fully addressed” their competition concerns.

Like Lufthansa, IAG – which owns British Airways and Iberia – has offered “remedies” which would include giving up 52 per cent of Air Europa’s flights to other airlines to avoid creating a monopoly.