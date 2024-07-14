COOLtural Fest almost full!

By Harry Sinclair •
Two Door Cinema Club performing live
Credit: Two Door Cinema Club /fb
This summer in Almeria will see a host of different music events and festivals, and COOLtural Fest should be on your list this year.
The newest addition of the COOLtural Fest, organised by Crash Music in collaboration with the Department of Culture, will run over a four-day weekend, from August 15 to 18, providing a fantastic lineup including the British trio Two Door Cinema Club and Los Planetas.
At the event, along with the incredible lineup, there will be food stalls and other activities for a full weekend of fun. COOLtural is adopting the cashless system that more and more festivals are employing. Once funds are added, you’ll be able to purchase food and drink at the venue.
They also have promotions on offer to get more bang for your buck, adding €30 euros will get you €36, €60 will get you €74 and adding €90 to your wristband will get you €110 to spend at the festival.
Each year the festival has had a welcome party, but this year you will also be able to go to the closing party, a farewell climax to the weekend of partying, which will take place on Escanario Playa located next to the Feluca.
With the rise in popularity, the event has a larger space, expanding the venue with a ‘COOLtural club’, meant to emulate a nightclub, with DJs and emerging bands performing on stage.
There are official shuttle buses on offer to take attendees to and from the festival, with multiple stops inside the capitol, and will remain valid for all days the event is on.
Tickets are still available online, although if you want to go you should purchase quickly, as the Fest has already sold over 10,000 tickets and is almost 60 per cent full.
