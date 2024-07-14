By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 17:03

Costa Blanca caution: Jellyfish increase. Image: phmarcosborsatto / Shutterstock.com.

During summer, alerts are sounding along the Spanish coasts due to an increase in jellyfish populations.

These creatures are often perceived as bothersome due to the toxins in their tentacles.

According to Marta Martín-Borregón from Greenpeace‘s Oceans and Fishing Campaign, climate change and rising sea temperatures, coupled with reduced predator numbers from overfishing and organic pollution, create an ideal environment for jellyfish proliferation.

Immediate Care

If stung by a jellyfish, it’s important to manage the discomfort and irritation with immediate care.

Symptoms typically include pain, red marks, itching, numbness, or tingling sensations.

The sting itself is often described as sharp, burning, stinging, or tingling, with pain that may radiate outward from the affected area on the arm, leg, or torso.

Tentacle Impressions

You might notice tentacle impressions on the skin, appearing as red, brown, or purple track marks, with the surrounding area possibly turning pink, red, or purple.

If you are stung, first, rinse the affected area with seawater (not freshwater) to prevent further activation of the jellyfish’s stinging cells (nematocysts).

Next, carefully remove any remaining tentacles or spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card.

Then, soak the affected area in very warm water (not scalding hot) for at least 30 minutes.

Promote Healing

These steps can help manage the discomfort and promote healing after a jellyfish sting.

If severe symptoms develop, seek medical attention promptly.