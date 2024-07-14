DreamBeach 10th Anniversary

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 15:09

Artist performing on stage at a previous Dreambeach festival Credit: Niza /fb

Dreambeach is celebrating its 10th anniversary this August with worthy acts such as Andy C, David Guetta and a special closing set from Chase and Status.

New location

For their 10th installation, Dreambeach will be held in Retamar, El Toyo, residing just outside of Almeria city. Previous years saw the festival in Vera.

The festival will run from August 1 to 4, hosting over 90 acts in the new venue over 3 nights ending with a bang on Saturday 3rd

Camps and accommodation

As with previous years, there is the option to camp onsite, with the Festenet zone offering tents set up and ready to enter upon arrival. There are four options there; the easy tent, deluxe, bell and emperor.

There is also the alternative of accommodation off-venue, staying in a hotel or Airbnb, which will reduce the cost of your festival ticket to only an entry ticket.

Totally cashless

This year Dreambeach will also be using a cashless system. You will be able to redeem your wristband with your festival ticket, where you can then add funds to purchase in-festival food and drinks.

There is a €10 minimum, adding €50 will award you an extra €5 as a bonus. Any surplus left on the wristband can be recovered on the website after the festival.

Transport to and from

Official buses are also on offer to transport attendees to the festival, ranging from inside Almeria city and all prominent Almeria towns, to long-distance buses and trains from all around the nation.

Dreambeach has affiliate codes to provide discounts for anyone purchasing transport tickets to the festival – Which can be found on their website.

Local concern

There is concern from local residents and businesses about noise levels and incivility from attendees, the Provincial Associaton of Hospitality Entrepreneurs of Almeria (ASHAL) has sent a letter to the mayor of Almeria, María del Mar Vázque, representing these concerns; requesting information on the security measures adopted by the city council.

Their main concerns, as explained in the letter to the mayor, states that “given the lack of available information,” the hoteliers want to know the noise impact of the buildings close to the different stages. ASHAL have asked about the decibel levels of the event both inside and outside for nearby establishments, and about what corrective measures will be adopted in case noise pollution levels are exceeded.

Other concerns have been expressed too, including public parking space, and what measures are being implemented in terms of safety and cleanliness of both public spaces and beaches.

Requests have been made in the letter from ASHAL to the mayor in terms of safety, security and general management, although it is worth remembering security is being implemented by the local and national police and Guardia Civil.