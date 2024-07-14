Europe´s weirdest vending machines

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 18:45
Meat vending machine
Credit: AnnaGoeddeke, X
On the road or out at night, these European vending machines offer products you didn´t know you´ve been craving; these are the weirdest ones.
Famous for its bratwurst and bockwurst sausages, Germany decided to make their authentic products available 24/7. According to NPR, there were more than 500,000 sausage vending machines in 2020. The meat sold is vacuum-sealed and the machines are temperature-controlled, ensuring safety measures equal to the butcher´s.
Not only are there sausages across German towns but products including eggs, milk and cheese, can be found in vending machines. Renovators of farming, Peter-und-Paul-Hof, were the first to plant the idea in 2009, and have since expanded across the country.
Italy doesn´t shy away from its stereotype; pizza is by now the most popular food worldwide and in Italy can be found even in vending machines. A machine called Let´s Pizza can be loaded with ingredients for making 100 pizzas from scratch. Within just three minutes, people can take away a truly one-of-a-kind Italian pizza.
The baguette craving can come any time of the day; in Paris, a fresh baguette can be purchased from a vending machine for just. The bread is partially cooked before being placed in the vending machine and finishes baking inside per order, guaranteeing the same quality as the supermarkets.
In most places, finding a fresh and organic snack can be practically impossible. Unlike vending machines filled with Cokes and Snickers, machines in the Netherlands offer a wide range of vegetables. This development has been especially beneficial to farmers, who, by placing their produce in vending machines, have been able to profit more than by selling when renting out stalls.
Amsterdam is known to have just about everything; now, there are even vending machines that offer restaurant meals for a price below €10. A chain of walk-up fast food restaurants, FEBO made hot food accessible through vending machines, including items like croquettes stuffed with veal or beef, French fries and burgers.
France, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands have all embraced the raw milk trend, despite controversy about the drink´s safety concerns. Some states in the USA have banned the sale of raw milk due to its potential to carry harmful diseases but Europe believes it´s safe and even promotes the drink by making it accessible through the machines.
