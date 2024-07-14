Four of the best mountain pools Malaga.

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 14 Jul 2024 • 18:35

Turtle Lake, Marbella. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

Cooling down with a bathe in a cold water pool. When the thermometer spikes, where can we go to escape the heat?

It’s getting to the hottest part of summer, we’re all trying to chill out from a stressful year and cool off from the sweltering heat. But both are often complicated by the noise, bustle and ability to actually find a spot on the beach. What to do? Perhaps what we need is the serenity of a cooling and natural fresh-water pool in the mountains of Malaga province. But where are they?

Beautiful mountain pools

Málaga is a province with a great variety of landscapes and climates. It has mountains, valleys, rivers and beaches. It also has some of the most beautiful mountain pools in Spain. Here’s a guide to some of the best. But, shhh. Don’t tell everyone! First up…

Lago Tortuga in Marbella

Many tourists and locals alike in Marbella are unaware of this natural paradise just around the corner. ‘Turtle Lake’ is an idyllic spot close to Puerto Banús. For your comfort there is parking, shaded picnic tables if you wish to picnic all day. It is possible to see turtles, fish and ducks in the water. The little ones will have a great time splashing around in the natural waters under parental supervision, or in the children’s play area. And there is a small and picturesque pier, ideal for taking a souvenir photo.

Charco de las Mozas

El Charco de las Mozas is a natural pool and part of the Guadalmina River, not far from Lago Tortuga, but in Benahavís. It is shallow and therefore good for taking children. Along the length of the river you can find other deeper pools to take a good plunge.

Natural lake in El Chorro, Ardales

For the more adventurous there is El Chorro. It is a tourist destination with a stunning natural environment, perfect for lovers of hiking and climbing. But El Chorro has more to offer. It also has a natural pool. It is definitely a place to cool off, splash about in the water, swim, sunbathe or simply relax on the shore.

Charco de las Viñas in Ojén, near Marbella

Those who visit it, rarely fail to comment on the charm and beauty of the place and how it is ideal for escaping the hubbub of the nearby beaches. If you are looking for natural pools in Malaga and you are in Marbella, this will no doubt be one of your first stops.

Better go prepared

Nonetheless, please understand that not all of these lesser-known treasures are adapted for tourist visits with amenities like toilets, water fountains, lifeguards, Red Cross stations, or even good mobile phone reception. Only if you are fully fit and agile should you go. Take an old pair of trainers for walking in the water, a hat and sunscreen, carry plenty of drinking water – at least 2 litres per person, plastic bags to take your rubbish away with you, something waterproof to carry your devices and money in, a change of clothes and a towel. These are areas of outstanding natural beauty and not always tourist-adapted havens. Arriving at these locations in a pair of flip flops and carrying noting but a can of Coke, could spoil a potentially magical day.