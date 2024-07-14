Hidden treasure on Kansanpuisto beach

By Linda Hall •
Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 14:14
METAL DETECTORISTS: Beaches yield hidden valuables
Photo credit: CC/Kyosti Viinamaki
Metal detectorists were out in force once the Ruisrock festival had finished and Turku’s Kansanpuisto beach reopened to the public.
One of them, Peetu, explained to Finland’s Yle national broadcaster that the beach and adjoining area occupied during the two days of concerts were a perfect hunting ground for objects lost, buried or forgotten during the festivities.
Many soon-missed personal belongings like driving licences, credit card, wallets and phones were reclaimed after they were taken to the “lost and found” tent.
But smaller and less essential objects were dropped and their loss not even noticed, which was why he found new items for every couple of steps that he took along the beach, Peetu told Yle.
He added that he preferred not to give his surname, as he did not want to be inundated with calls from festivalgoers hoping to retrieve lost belongings.
This was his third summer at Ruisrock, although he did not attend the concerts but was more interested in the clear-up operation.
“The most valuable item I’ve found this year was a silver bracelet,” Peetu said. “But there are lots of coins and money here, as well as earrings, bracelets and other jewellery.”
Anything worth more than €100 must be handed in to the police, but it’s “finders keepers” for less valuable items. Objects that are more than a century old must also be reported to Finland’s National Board of Antiquities.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.