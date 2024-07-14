Hidden treasure on Kansanpuisto beach

By Linda Hall • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 14:14

METAL DETECTORISTS: Beaches yield hidden valuables Photo credit: CC/Kyosti Viinamaki

Metal detectorists were out in force once the Ruisrock festival had finished and Turku’s Kansanpuisto beach reopened to the public.

One of them, Peetu, explained to Finland’s Yle national broadcaster that the beach and adjoining area occupied during the two days of concerts were a perfect hunting ground for objects lost, buried or forgotten during the festivities.

Many soon-missed personal belongings like driving licences, credit card, wallets and phones were reclaimed after they were taken to the “lost and found” tent.

But smaller and less essential objects were dropped and their loss not even noticed, which was why he found new items for every couple of steps that he took along the beach, Peetu told Yle.

He added that he preferred not to give his surname, as he did not want to be inundated with calls from festivalgoers hoping to retrieve lost belongings.

This was his third summer at Ruisrock, although he did not attend the concerts but was more interested in the clear-up operation.

“The most valuable item I’ve found this year was a silver bracelet,” Peetu said. “But there are lots of coins and money here, as well as earrings, bracelets and other jewellery.”

Anything worth more than €100 must be handed in to the police, but it’s “finders keepers” for less valuable items. Objects that are more than a century old must also be reported to Finland’s National Board of Antiquities.